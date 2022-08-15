Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,144,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.9% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4,034.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 357,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 349,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.43. 3,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.