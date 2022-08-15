Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 59,253 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $214.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,667. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

