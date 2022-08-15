Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,478 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

