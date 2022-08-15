Buckingham Strategic Partners Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $213.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

