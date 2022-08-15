Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 15,951 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AA traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $51.51. 116,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

