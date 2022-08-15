Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 87,384 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 60,279 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,188,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.62. 30,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,702. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

