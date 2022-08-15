Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $3.25 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,708,035 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPLA stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.84. 13,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,096. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.39.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

