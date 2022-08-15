Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.19. 952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,064. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.