Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $31.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $31,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. 11,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.