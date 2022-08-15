Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Intel stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 524,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.