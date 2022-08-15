Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

