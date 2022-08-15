Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 114,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,840,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,672,000 after buying an additional 46,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $427.78. 116,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

