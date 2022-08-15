Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 3,943 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.31. 85,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

