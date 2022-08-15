Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 4,318 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.56. 70,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

