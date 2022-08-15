Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day moving average is $383.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.