Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 130,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,045. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

