Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,643,028 shares.The stock last traded at $8.34 and had previously closed at $8.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.