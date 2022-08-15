Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,643,028 shares.The stock last traded at $8.34 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

