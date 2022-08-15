Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,369,748 shares of company stock worth $72,501,268. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

WHD stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 703,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,875. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

