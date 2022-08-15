Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $193.06

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.06 and last traded at $192.95, with a volume of 38068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 80,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

