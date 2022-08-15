Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,598 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.