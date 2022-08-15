Callan Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,004. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

