Callan Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $394.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.