Callan Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,214 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

