Callan Capital LLC Purchases 133,649 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,649 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,472,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 83,360 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,438,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,979 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,931. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

