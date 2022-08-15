Callan Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,965 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $60,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,503. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

