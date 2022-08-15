Canaan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 14,474 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 298% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,641 call options.

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of CAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,477. The company has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Canaan has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 39.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canaan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,379,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 106,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Canaan by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

