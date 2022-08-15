Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Cancom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday.

COK traded up €0.28 ($0.29) on Monday, reaching €35.34 ($36.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Cancom has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.29 and its 200 day moving average is €42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

