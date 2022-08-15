Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 8.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 135,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,662,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Canoo Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $2,445,491.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,521,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,764,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 29.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $2,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 77.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 186,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

