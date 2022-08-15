Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 13.1% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.74. 1,652,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,622,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

WEED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

