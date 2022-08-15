Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.57. 26,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

