Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,467,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,575. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

