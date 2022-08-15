Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.22. 912,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,281,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

