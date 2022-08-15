CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at BTIG Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 526,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. CareDx has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

