Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 852,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $317.33.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.