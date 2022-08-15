Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.91 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $46.91 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00057821 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

