Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CARV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

