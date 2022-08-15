Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CARV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.