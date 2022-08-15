Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0011

Caspian (CSP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $475,696.29 and $3,538.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 74,194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00126393 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

