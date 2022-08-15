CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.46

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 3096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $105,534.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,550. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBIZ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 161.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.