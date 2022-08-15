CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.46

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 3096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.
CBIZ Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Insider Activity at CBIZ
In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $58,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $105,534.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,550. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.