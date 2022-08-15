CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Raised by Gobi Capital LLC

Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 7.5% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of CDW worth $131,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.36. 20,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,890. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.74. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.