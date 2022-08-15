CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 25.4 %

CVM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.73.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

