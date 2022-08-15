Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.15 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $190.97 million and approximately $33.15 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065370 BTC.

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

