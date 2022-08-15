Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLBT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 57.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.