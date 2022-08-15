Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $6.93. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 149,401 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

