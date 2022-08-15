Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $471,000.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,104. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Articles

