CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.76.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 30,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,936. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.