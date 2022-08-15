CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.76.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 30,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,936. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

