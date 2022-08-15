ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.28

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $21.10. ChampionX shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 17,576 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

