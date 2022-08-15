Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CQP. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.68%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

