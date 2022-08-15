Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 80,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $304.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,570 shares of company stock worth $30,464,558. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

