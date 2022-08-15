China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 746,319 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $7.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
China Life Insurance Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.