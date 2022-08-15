China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.1 %

CYD opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.