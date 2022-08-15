China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CYD opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
